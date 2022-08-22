State of Kansas Agency-Wide Virtual Job Fair On August 24

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans currently seeking employment to participate in the next KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair, which takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24. The virtual fair will focus on all state agency job openings.

“We have been able to maintain our low unemployment rate in Kansas because of the continuous efforts KANSASWORKS has made in ensuring that jobseekers can find opportunities for employment,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Our state agencies are looking for individuals who want to serve Kansas and be a part of bringing people, businesses and communities together. If you are looking for a career with great benefits, growth opportunities and the ability to make a difference, please plan to participate.”

This virtual job fair will highlight full-time and part-time employment, along with internship opportunities, within many of the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 job openings in state government across Kansas.

“We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland, “and other agencies also are looking for talent to fill open positions. State agencies are a fantastic place to work and offer jobs that have a real impact on the everyday lives of Kansans. We want energetic and visionary people to join our team.”

State agencies need qualified employees so that programs and services that benefit all Kansans have the ability to grow, adapt and expand. Kansas has conducted 16 virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020 with hundreds of employers and jobseekers participating. The online job fairs allow those looking for work to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating agencies.

Registration is required in order to participate in the virtual job fair, regardless of previous participation. Click here to register.

Jobseekers also can find a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates will be able to participate via any digital device, including a computer, tablet or mobile phone. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

About KANSASWORKS

KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers, online or virtual services KANSASWORKS is completely free for all Kansans to use. Learn more at KANSASWORKS.com.

Kansas has many great career opportunities. Please check them out at KANSASWORKS.com and jobs.ks.gov.