Officer-Involved Shooting in Augusta Under Investigation

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Augusta.

At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, the KBI was asked by the Augusta Police Department to investigate the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to Augusta.

Preliminary information indicates that the Augusta Police Department received a 911 call where no report was made, but the caller did not hang up the phone. They tracked the call to the Phillips 66 at 610 W 7th St. in Augusta. Once an officer from Augusta Police Department arrived he made contact with the subject who called 911 and learned that a man inside the convenience store had felony warrants for his arrest. The man was identified as 49-year-old Barrye W. Lightner, of Augusta.

The officer entered the store and attempted to make contact with Lightner, who pulled out a knife. The officer gave several commands to Lightner which were not followed. Lightner took steps toward the officer who fired once striking Lightner in his hands. Lightner then used the knife to cut his own throat. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

EMS arrived on scene and provided life-saving measures. Lightner was then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where he is currently in serious, but stable condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.