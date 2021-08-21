70 F
Salina
Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

KBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Chanute

By Derek Nester

NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Chanute, Kansas.

The Chanute Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that the Chanute Police Department received a report of a suspicious person who was looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. in Chanute. An officer from the Chanute Police Department responded to the area and located the man, later identified as Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, of Chanute. When the officer tried to make contact with Schlichting, he pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one time striking Schlichting in the head. The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Life-saving measures were attempted by the officer. Additional law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the scene and continued life-saving measures. Schlichting was taken to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and was later transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Neosho County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Previous articleROYALS-CHILDHOOD SPORTS STORIES-CHIEFS GAME 2
Next articleOfficer-Involved Shooting in Augusta Under Investigation
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.