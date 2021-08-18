88.2 F
Salina
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Multiple Arrests Made In 2017 Homicide

By Derek Nester

EMPORIA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced five arrests related to the September 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.

The arrests were made throughout the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at various locations in Emporia, as well as in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.

Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. He was booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Armando Nunez, 20, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Alan Alanis, 19, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Jovan Pecina, 22, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Following their arrests Cornejo-Campoverde, Nunez, Alanis, and Pecina were booked into the Lyon County Jail.

All five suspects were arrested for murder in the first-degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Formal charges are pending. The case will be prosecuted by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. Any further information is expected to come from the County Attorney’s Office.

Previous articleKD Country 94/Z-96.3 The Lake Football Broadcast Schedule
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.