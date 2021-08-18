Multiple Arrests Made In 2017 Homicide

EMPORIA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced five arrests related to the September 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.

The arrests were made throughout the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at various locations in Emporia, as well as in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.

Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. He was booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Armando Nunez, 20, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Alan Alanis, 19, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Jovan Pecina, 22, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Following their arrests Cornejo-Campoverde, Nunez, Alanis, and Pecina were booked into the Lyon County Jail.

All five suspects were arrested for murder in the first-degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Formal charges are pending. The case will be prosecuted by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. Any further information is expected to come from the County Attorney’s Office.