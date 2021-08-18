88.2 F
KD Country 94/Z-96.3 The Lake Football Broadcast Schedule

By Derek Nester

All game night coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. on KD Country 94 with the “Football Express” as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all of the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League. Pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00 for all games. SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!!!!!

Game night coverage concludes with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show from 10:06-11:00 with scores, analysis, coach interviews and more.

Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Lincoln, Thunder Ridge.
Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas

CD Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220

Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819

KD COUNTRY 94 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

September 2021
October 2021
No event found!

Z-96.3 THE LAKE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

September 2021
October 2021
No event found!

 

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

