KD Country 94/Z-96.3 The Lake Football Broadcast Schedule

All game night coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. on KD Country 94 with the “Football Express” as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all of the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League. Pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00 for all games. SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!!!!!
Game night coverage concludes with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show from 10:06-11:00 with scores, analysis, coach interviews and more.
Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Lincoln, Thunder Ridge.
Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas
CD Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220
Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819
KD COUNTRY 94 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
HSFB: Republic Co. at Beloit
HSFB: Lakeside at Rock Hills
HSFB: Beloit at Concordia
HSFB: Lakeside at Thunder Ridge
HSFB: Beloit at Phillipsburg
HSFB: Osborne at Thunder Ridge
HSFB: St. John’s/Tipton at Lakeside
HSFB: Hoisington at Beloit
Z-96.3 THE LAKE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
HSFB: Logan/Palco at Lakeside
HSFB: St. John’s/Tipton at Osborne
HSFB: Osborne at Lakeside
HSFB: Rock Hills at Osborne
HSFB: Pike Valley at St. John’s/Tipton
HSFB: Norton at Beloit
HSFB: Beloit at Minneapolis
HSFB: Rock Hills at St. John’s/Tipton