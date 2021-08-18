KD Country 94/Z-96.3 The Lake Football Broadcast Schedule

All game night coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. on KD Country 94 with the “Football Express” as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all of the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League. Pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00 for all games. SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!!!!!

Game night coverage concludes with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show from 10:06-11:00 with scores, analysis, coach interviews and more.

Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Lincoln, Thunder Ridge.

Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas

CD Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220

Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819

KD COUNTRY 94 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Z-96.3 THE LAKE BROADCAST SCHEDULE