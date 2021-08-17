Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/9/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Bennett Frese with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 8/2/21 meeting and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer presented the Board with a letter of resignation for Dr. John Ryan as the Medical Director/Health Officer effective September 1, 2021. The Board will need to appoint a new Medical Director/Health Officer and Dr. Ryan has recommended Dr. Jacob Nagely.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Seneca Ready Mix, Seneca, KS

For concrete for B#13.6-U.0

$1,895.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109225

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For Repl 6 injectors, seal kits & sensors #O607MS

$5,952.51-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109224

Van Diest Supply Co, Webster City, IA

For Escort XP for free Escort Program

$9,999.36-Noxious Weed Fund-P.O. #109223

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the mower tires came in last week and Frankfort shop has started mowing. The bridge crew continues to work on the bridge on 23rd Rd in Guittard Township.

Commissioner Blaske asked if there is anymore information from Gage County regarding the bridge on the state line. Mr. Craig said he talked with Steve Voet and recommended the township get their Board and the landowners together to go talk to Gage County.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Kelly J. Fuemmeler Contract Attorney Fees (July 2021)

$2,950.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6453

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fees (July 2021)

$3,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6454

Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C., St. Louis, MO

For Irish Creek Legal Services

$38,839.00-Courthouse General (other Contr) Fund-P.O. #6477

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. County Clerk Sandra Wilson received an alternative road use agreement from the firm Kirkham Michaels for possible use with the Grain Belt Transmission line. Mr. Brinegar will be in contact with Jason Brown to discuss the road use agreements.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated he should be on track to have the tax foreclosure sale filed by the end of the month.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 15 minutes at 9:46 a.m. for attorney-client privileged discussions to implement policies and procedures with the Health Department with the Board, County Counselor and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes present to return to open session at 10:01 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason recommended no change to the current implementation of the HIPAA policy in regards to the distribution of information to be on a case by case basis only.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes reported that one of their air conditioners went out last week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Oehm Plumbing & Heating, Marysville, KS

For Air Conditioner – replace west side of building

$3,708.87-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6285

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes also reported that Dr. John Ryan has put in his resignation for September 1, 2021. Mrs. Rhodes will be actively searching for a County Medical Director and Health Officer. These positions could be filled by one person or ideally would find one person for each position.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(1) for 5 minutes at 10:17 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel – new hire with the Board and County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker present to return to open session at 10:22 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Hannah Largen at the recommendation of County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker as Clerk I, Step I at $17.17/hour beginning on September 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Archie & Zach Smith with Universal Construction, Kansas City, KS met with the Board to get an update on the status of the proposed jail project. The Board reiterated their wish is to spend up to $8M on the construction and necessary renovations of the current courthouse for holding cells, etc. The Board is working with Jeff Lane, TreanorHL to get the Request for Proposals for RFP Construction Manager At Risk developed and sent out.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board to inform them that the ceiling tiles in her office have started to pull out of the concrete. The section on the North end of the office was repaired but it was recommended that the entire ceiling be reinforced.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Deputy Clerk Samantha Jackson joined the meeting to answer questions regarding health care costs, current and future. The State Employee Health Plan contract is expiring this year and the Board will need to sign a new contract.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to enter into a contract with the State Employee Health Plan for a 3 year funding commitment. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Jerrod Prebyl for the construction of a shouse at 1351 State Line Rd, Oketo, KS 66518. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:06 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. This meeting will include a budget workshop to work on the 2022 budget.