96.5 F
Salina
Friday, August 6, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas HeadlinesKDNS Local News

Hunter Mayor/Fire Chief Nitsch Arrested In Shooting Incident

By Derek Nester

By Sharon Sahlfeld, The Beloit Call Editor

Bradley William Nitsch, Mayor and Fire Chief of Hunter, was arrested by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s department, after a shooting incident, late Tuesday night.

He was charged with Criminal Discharge of a Firearm with a level 8 person felony (23 months/$100,000), and later released on bond, Wednesday.

According to Hunter resident, Matt Schroeder, he called law enforcement after shots were fired towards him around midnight on Tuesday.

“I was checking on a house I own near his property, as he only lives a couple houses down from me,” said Schroeder. “I noticed his garage door was open when I passed by and when I was returning to my home, I heard a shot gun fire my way. Two pellets hit me in the back and others hit my truck and garage, but luckily I wasn’t hurt.”

Schroeder called the law enforcement who found gun pellets scattered in the drive way, on his tractor and the entire area where fire had taken place.

Schroeder said he wasn’t sure why he was shot at, except for him expressing his views the night before.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the two had gotten into a heated argument about an issue on making citizens clean up overgrown areas and condemning places.

“I suggested that our code officer may want to take an oath of office, since they never have,” said Schroeder. “You can’t very well enforce issues to pursue legal action on, if it isn’t done in a legal matter.”

Although it was a heated argument, Schroeder thought it was fairly civil before the meeting ended with no confrontations.

According to the court documents by Mark J. Noah, Mitchell County Attorney, Nitsch was charged as follows:

Count One: That on or about August 4th, 2021, the above named Defendant, within Mitchell County in the State of Kansas, then and there being, did then and there contrary to the statutes of the State of Kansas unlawfully, feloniously, recklessly and without authorization discharge a firearm (Baikal Shotgun VIN 1207812B) at a dwelling (residence at 209 South Victor Street, Hunter, Kansas) in which there is no human being present within.
Crime: Criminal Discharge of a Firearm
Statute: K.S.A.21-6308(a)(2) and amendments thereto
Penalty: Level 8 Person Felony (23 months/$100,000)

When asked about the incident according to the Beloit Call, Nitsch said he had no comment.

Previous articleImportant Information for Saturday’s Garth Brooks Concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Next article13th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Another Huge Success
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
252FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.