Important Information for Saturday’s Garth Brooks Concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Events, the special events arm of the Kansas City Chiefs, will host Garth Brooks on Saturday evening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Guests can find important information and reminders about Saturday’s concert below.

HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICY

In accordance with the City of Kansas City’s mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, August 2, all concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.

Masks are not required outdoors, however, they are highly encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. All staff who are not fully vaccinated, as well as those who are required to work in enclosed public areas, will be directed to wear masks.

A complete list of the health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/.

PARKING AND RIDESHARE

Parking lots for Saturday’s concert open at 3 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ as payments will not be accepted at the parking tollgates. Due to the capacity crowd, guests should purchase their parking early while passes remain available. If parking passes sell out, guests will have to find an alternative solution, such as rideshare.

Drop off and pick up for rideshare will take place in Lot J of the Truman Sports Complex, accessible via Gate 2 off Blue Ridge Cutoff. Guests also have the opportunity to book round trip travel with zTrip. More information on zTrip options can be found at www.ztripae.com.

Fans can track traffic and construction through the KC Scout cameras at www.kcscout.com/ or can get real-time traffic updates on the WAZE app.