Important Information for Saturday’s Garth Brooks Concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Events, the special events arm of the Kansas City Chiefs, will host Garth Brooks on Saturday evening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Guests can find important information and reminders about Saturday’s concert below.
HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICY
In accordance with the City of Kansas City’s mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, August 2, all concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.
Masks are not required outdoors, however, they are highly encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. All staff who are not fully vaccinated, as well as those who are required to work in enclosed public areas, will be directed to wear masks.
A complete list of the health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/.
PARKING AND RIDESHARE
Parking lots for Saturday’s concert open at 3 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ as payments will not be accepted at the parking tollgates. Due to the capacity crowd, guests should purchase their parking early while passes remain available. If parking passes sell out, guests will have to find an alternative solution, such as rideshare.
Drop off and pick up for rideshare will take place in Lot J of the Truman Sports Complex, accessible via Gate 2 off Blue Ridge Cutoff. Guests also have the opportunity to book round trip travel with zTrip. More information on zTrip options can be found at www.ztripae.com.
Fans can track traffic and construction through the KC Scout cameras at www.kcscout.com/ or can get real-time traffic updates on the WAZE app.
STADIUM GATES AND MOBILE ENTRY
All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Guests with tickets in floor seats must enter through Gates C or G to receive floor-access wristbands. Guests with tickets in the lower and upper levels can enter at any of the four spiral gates while guests with CommunityAmerica Club Level tickets or suite tickets can enter at any spiral gate or the Tower Gate and Founder’s Plaza Gate.
Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance of the event and add them to their mobile wallet for expedited entry.
CASHLESS
All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.\
SAFETY AND SECURITY
The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. Although the clear bag policy is in place, guests are encouraged to avoid bringing a bag into the stadium if at all possible, to expedite their entry process.
If guests have questions or need assistance, including with accessible services, they can contact Fan Experience at (816) 920-4237 or by email at fanexperience@chiefs.com. Beginning at 2 p.m. on event day, guests can also text (816) 920-4237 with location and issue.
WEATHER-RELATED INFORMATION
Saturday’s forecast currently calls for high temperatures in the mid-90s. Guests are permitted to enter the stadium with one factory-sealed water bottle, 20 ounces or less, if they choose. Water fountains are located throughout the concourses of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
VACCINATION OPPORTUNITY
Arrowhead Events and the Kansas City Chiefs encourage all individuals to get vaccinated. The Kansas City Health Department will host a vaccination event for concert ticket holders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to do so in the parking lots outside the stadium from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.