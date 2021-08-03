KD 94 & Z-96.3 Wins 5 Broadcasting Awards

TOPEKA – The Kansas Association of Broadcasters today announced individual station awards for 2021. KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake took home 5 total awards in the small market radio category.
Public Affairs Program
1st Place – KDNS – Community Matters – Senator Jerry Moran interview – Wade Gerstner
Complete Sportscast
2nd Place – KDNS – KD Country 94 Sports – Dusty Deines
Editorial Commentary
Honorable Mention – KDNS – Coaching Is Not Easy – Wade Gerstner
Sports Play-by-Play
1st Place – KZDY – Girls State Hoops: Wetmore vs. St. John’s/Tipton – Wade Gerstner
Station Website
2nd Place – KDNS – SunflowerStateRadio.com – Derek Nester, Dusty Deines
Award winners will receive their awards at the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Awards in Wichita on Monday, October 4th.