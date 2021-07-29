UPDATE: Found Safe – Kansas Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Leroy Man

COFFEY COUNTY – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office reported that Rickie Sluder returned home this afternoon and was unharmed.

The statewide silver alert has been canceled. Thank you for your assistance during the alert.

COFFEY COUNTY – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Leroy man.

The whereabouts of 70-year-old Rickie Allen Sluder are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Sluder is a 70-year-old white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 300 lbs. He has dark hair with some grey, and brown eyes. He is a severe diabetic and does not have his medication.

Sluder was last believed to be at his residence in rural Leroy on the morning of Wednesday, June 28. He is likely driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Kansas disabled tag A8569. His direction of travel is unknown.

If you see Rickie Sluder, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 364-2123.