Marshall Co. Conservation District Accepting Cost-Share Applications For Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative

The Marshall County Conservation District is now accepting cost share applications through August 31, 2021 for the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative to enhance sediment reduction efforts above federal reservoirs.

Many sediment reducing Best Management Practices are eligible through this initiative, however, projects focusing on large gully repair and soil health practices such as reduced tillage, grassed waterways, critical area plantings and cover crops are highly encouraged.

Landowners interested in participating should contact the Marshall County Conservation District at 785-562-5343 Ext 3.