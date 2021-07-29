81.6 F
Friday, July 30, 2021
Marshall Co. Conservation District Accepting Cost-Share Applications For Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative

By Derek Nester

The Marshall County Conservation District is now accepting cost share applications through August 31, 2021 for the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative to enhance sediment reduction efforts above federal reservoirs.

Many sediment reducing Best Management Practices are eligible through this initiative, however, projects focusing on large gully repair and soil health practices such as reduced tillage, grassed waterways, critical area plantings and cover crops are highly encouraged.

Landowners interested in participating should contact the Marshall County Conservation District at 785-562-5343 Ext 3.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

