Norton County Community Foundation’s MatchDay 2021 Raises $149,447

Norton, Kansas, July 2021 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) hosted its fourth annual Match Day on July 21, 2021. The donated and matched funds combined for a total of $149,447 to be invested into area nonprofit endowments and charitable projects.

MatchDay is an annual giving event designed to raise awareness and support for non-profits and charitable organizations in Norton County. Thanks to the support of loyal donors, NCCF was able to provide a $70,000 match this year. Twenty organizations participated in this year’s event. Those with an endowed fund at NCCF received a 2:1 match, while organizations and charitable projects without an endowed fund at NCCF received a 1:1 match. Combined, the participating organizations raised $79,447 from donors, leveraging the full $70,000 match from NCCF. In total, $149,447 was invested into local endowments and charitable projects. Participants included:

Endowments

NCHS Alumni Association

Norton Area Childcare Association (Sunshine Learning Center)

Norton County Community Foundation Operating Endowment

Norton County Community Services Association (Carnival)

Norton County Endowment for the Arts

Norton County Health Department

Norton PRIDE

Norton Rotary Club

Norton Theatre Association

Projects

Celebrate Recovery, Outreach Expansion

Moms4Kids, Summer Backpack Food Program

Norton Bluejay Booster Club, Vinyl Banner Hardware

Norton County Genealogical Society, Purchase View Scanner for Microfilm

Norton Flower Fund, Beautification of Public Areas

Norton Public Library, Art Club Fund

Norton Regional Health Foundation, New Patient Beds for NCH

Rock Christian Youth Center, Re-Launch The Rock

Star Spangled Stitchers, Quilts of Valor

Thrift Shop, HVAC for New Building

Valley Hope Foundation, Norton Extended Treatment & Sober Housing Project

“This year’s MatchDay was a huge success,” said Tara Vance, Executive Director of NCCF. “$70,000 was our largest matching pool to date; not only did the nonprofits meet that goal, but exceeded it. We just can’t match the generosity of this community!”

For more information about MatchDay 2021, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106 or tara@nortonccf.org

