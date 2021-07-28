88.2 F
Norton County Community Foundation’s MatchDay 2021 Raises $149,447

By Derek Nester
Norton, Kansas, July 2021 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) hosted its fourth annual Match Day on July 21, 2021. The donated and matched funds combined for a total of $149,447 to be invested into area nonprofit endowments and charitable projects.
MatchDay is an annual giving event designed to raise awareness and support for non-profits and charitable organizations in Norton County. Thanks to the support of loyal donors, NCCF was able to provide a $70,000 match this year. Twenty organizations participated in this year’s event. Those with an endowed fund at NCCF received a 2:1 match, while organizations and charitable projects without an endowed fund at NCCF received a 1:1 match. Combined, the participating organizations raised $79,447 from donors, leveraging the full $70,000 match from NCCF. In total, $149,447 was invested into local endowments and charitable projects. Participants included:
 
Endowments
  • NCHS Alumni Association
  • Norton Area Childcare Association (Sunshine Learning Center)
  • Norton County Community Foundation Operating Endowment
  • Norton County Community Services Association (Carnival)
  • Norton County Endowment for the Arts
  • Norton County Health Department
  • Norton PRIDE
  • Norton Rotary Club
  • Norton Theatre Association
Projects
  • Celebrate Recovery, Outreach Expansion
  • Moms4Kids, Summer Backpack Food Program
  • Norton Bluejay Booster Club, Vinyl Banner Hardware
  • Norton County Genealogical Society, Purchase View Scanner for Microfilm
  • Norton Flower Fund, Beautification of Public Areas
  • Norton Public Library, Art Club Fund
  • Norton Regional Health Foundation, New Patient Beds for NCH
  • Rock Christian Youth Center, Re-Launch The Rock
  • Star Spangled Stitchers, Quilts of Valor
  • Thrift Shop, HVAC for New Building
  • Valley Hope Foundation, Norton Extended Treatment & Sober Housing Project
“This year’s MatchDay was a huge success,” said Tara Vance, Executive Director of NCCF. “$70,000 was our largest matching pool to date; not only did the nonprofits meet that goal, but exceeded it. We just can’t match the generosity of this community!”
For more information about MatchDay 2021, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106 or tara@nortonccf.org.
About Norton County Community Foundation
The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.
