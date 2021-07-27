America’s Favorite Band To Perform at Alcove Spring

America’s favorite band will make a stop in Marshall County Saturday as part of their Feel Flows tour.

The Beach Boys, one of America’s most iconic bands, will perform at Alcove Spring Historic Park, six miles south of Marysville, Kan. Gates to the park open at 3 p.m. with live music starting at 4:30 p.m. The Beach Boys will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to perform a two-hour concert.

“I know why they’re called America’s favorite band,” said Ken Duensing, one of the concert’s organizers. “As I think of the bands I listened to in the 60s and 70s, I can think of five favorite songs for most bands – with The Beach Boys, I can list at least ten.”

The concert is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at mcactickets.com or by phone at 785-859-4260. Tickets are $95 for pit experience, $75 for mid-park, and $55 for general admission. Children three and under are admitted free.

In addition to the two-hour concert performed by The Beach Boys, three other bands will play providing concert-goers with over seven hours of live music.

Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Bryton Stoll playing a mixture of upbeat and laid-back, beach-country music. Big TIme Grain Company will take the stage at 6 p.m. and provide a high-energy country concert experience.

At 7:30 p.m. the headlining band plays a non-stop two-hour concert.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. They are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.

After they leave the stage, the music continues with a performance by Live Circuit playing classic rock and blues party songs.

“I am excited for this event because I worked the Kansas concert,” said Liberty Price-Obley, a board member for the arts cooperative. “Watching a live performance at Alcove Spring was amazing. There wasn’t a bad seat in the house – the venue made it so wherever you were you could see the stage. We had people standing at the food vendors and while in line were still able to enjoy the show.”

Seven food vendors will sell a variety of foods to concert-goers: cajun chicken on a stick, chocolate-dipped cheesecakes, bison burgers, Johnsonville brats, smoked chicken tacos, pork chop on a stick, pulled pork sandwiches and nachos, hamburgers, popcorn, and snow cones.

Alcoholic beverages will be for sale from Kansas Territory Brewing Company. They will serve Life Coach Lager, Bradford Light Lager, Summer Breeze Lemon Shandy, and Life Coach Lager with Pineapple. They will also sell wine and mixed drinks. Non-alcoholic drinks will be sold by the food vendors.

The event takes place at Alcove Spring Historic Park, a 246-acre largely undeveloped park. Located on the historic Oregon-California Trail, the site was the stopping place for many wagon trains, including the legendary Donner-Reed party. The name of the park comes from the Alcove Spring and Naomi Pike falls, both located on the premises and accessible by walking trails. Wagon swales show the mark pioneers left on the land.

“The organizing committee, along with many volunteers, have been working hard to make this event magical,” said Zita Duensing, a member of the planning committee. “ We want the ticket holders to remember this event as one of the best concerts ever attended. Feel free to sing along and dance – your energy will fuel The Beach Boys.”

There is plenty of free parking for cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorhomes. Shuttles and a walking trail connect parking to the location.

For information about the concert, people can go to mcatickets.com or call 785-859-4260.