Thursday, July 22, 2021
Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion & Fire Reported In Ellsworth County

By Derek Nester
Breaking News

Authorities are on the scene of a large natural gas explosion in Ellsworth County this afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Northern Natural Gas, the explosion was started by a gas leak in a pipeline near 23rd Road and Avenue D approximately 1:30 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the explosion occurred in a pasture near I-70 mile marker 222. Northern Natural Gas reports gas is turned off in the pipeline.

First responders are on the scene, and report that the explosion and fire pose no threat to public safety. Service interruptions are not expected from this incident.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

