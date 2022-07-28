Human Remains Found In Rural Ellsworth County Identified As Missing Salina Man

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural area in Ellsworth County for a report of a body being found in a field. The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded and located human remains in an extreme state of decomposition. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and responded to investigate the scene.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, an autopsy was performed, and the medical examiner determined the manner of death as a homicide.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, a forensic odonatologist was able to compare the dental records of Nathan Philip Thompson and the deceased remains and confirm the body’s identity as that of Thompson. Next of kin have been notified of these developments.

The case will be reclassified as a homicide, and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the van and/or its driver is encouraged to contact the Salina Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or the Tip line below.

If you have had contact with Nathan Thompson since June 1, 2022, have information concerning his disappearance, or have information relative to the fire at 1635 Elgin please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You may also call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 and ask to speak to Detective Lemon, case 2022-17281.

UPDATE

The Salina Police Department through the course of the investigation, developed information that the below Chevrolet Express van was possibly used to facilitate the disappearance of Nathan Thompson. The Salina Police Department has the van in its possession. We are asking the public for any information they can provide with regards to the van since June 9th, 2022, especially any sightings in rural areas.