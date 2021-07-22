91.6 F
Salina
Thursday, July 22, 2021
KDNS Local News

Kansas Commission On Veterans Affairs Office Plans Beloit Outreach Visit

By Derek Nester

Salina, Ks. — A Veteran Services Representative (VSR) from The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs (KCVAO) Salina Field Office will be conducting regular visits to Concordia to assist veterans and family members in applying for state and federal benefits. Some of the significant benefits available to veterans and family members are:

  • Healthcare and prescription coverage for veterans and eligible dependents
  • Compensation for service-connected medical conditions
  • Pensions for non-service-connected disabilities
  • Pensions for surviving spouses of veterans
  • National Guard and Disabled Veterans Hunting/Fishing Licenses, and State Park Permits
  • Military Distinctive License Plates
  • Vietnam Medallions
  • Home Loans
  • Education Benefits
  • Burial Benefits
  • Assistance obtaining DD Form 214 or medals

The KCVAO VSR will be located at the Beloit City Hall (Municipal Bldg) 119. N Hershey, on the third Tuesday of each EVEN month (FEB, APR, JUN, AUG, OCT, DEC) between the hours of 9:30 AM and 1:00 PM. Please call (785) 559-0066 or (785) 823-2862 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted on a space available basis. All proper state, county, and city COVID protocol guidelines will be enforced when meeting with the VSR.

The KCVAO is a state government agency that provides free assistance to veterans and eligible family members with matters pertaining to veterans’ benefits.

Next Veteran Benefits Outreach Visit Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 9am – 1:00 pm
Location: Beloit City Hall (Municipal Bldg), N Hershey Beloit KS 67420
Contact: (785) 559-0066 or (785) 823-2862

