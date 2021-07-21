COVID-19 Vaccine Online Q&A for Rural Agricultural Workers

Lincoln, Neb. – In an ongoing effort to advocate and educate Nebraskans about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with Legal Aid of Nebraska and the Center for Rural Affairs (CFRA), for an online town hall for agricultural, meatpacking, and other migrant workers throughout Nebraska.

The event will be spoken in English with Spanish translations available. Individuals can register for the event here and watch it on Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Facebook page. Legal Aid of Nebraska is also giving away up to five free COVID-19 kits per household that contain N-95 masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and other items. Sign up here for a kit

For more than 50 years, Legal Aid of Nebraska has provided legal representation for those in need. The organization gives dignity, hope, self-sufficiency, and justice through quality civil legal services.

Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.

When:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 6:00 PM

Who:

Josie Rodriguez, Administrator for the Office of Health Disparities and Health Equity for Nebraska DHHS

Josué Gutiérrez – Family Medicine Specialist with Saline Medical Specialties

Kristina Oleta Marshall, Law Clerk, Legal Aid of Nebraska (moderator)

A representative from the Center for Rural Affairs

Where: Individuals can register for the event here. Viewers can also visit Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Facebook page to watch the Q&A and leave questions in the comment section.