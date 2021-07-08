93.1 F
First Glen Elder Drum Tournament Results Announced

By Derek Nester

A unique event was held at Glen Elder Reservoir on Saturday, July 3rd as 23 teams competed in the first annual drum tournament. This tournament was guaranteed to provide

Camden Hamilton, who took home the Big Fish winner in the youth category.

plenty of action for all teams and bring some attention to the underappreciated drum. Following a pre-tournament meeting at 7:30, contestants fished until 1:00 with no limit to the number or size of drum that could be weighed in. In addition, a big fish contest was held with a separate pot. A total of 447 drum were weighed in with over 750 pounds of fish caught.  Winners included:

  • 1st  Place – $460 – Tyler Schoen and Zoe Girard – 101 pounds
  • 2nd Place – $287 – Mitchell Gourley and Craig Dilley – 75 pounds
  • 3rd Place – $160 – Michael Peters and Gage Grauerholz – 67 pounds
  • 4th Place – $42 – Johnny Dillow II and Jesse Wetzel – 63 pounds
  • Big fish – $200 and filet knife – Michael and Kim Martin – 7.2 pounds
  • Big fish (youth) – Rod/Reel Combo – Camden Hamilton – 2.6 pounds

Tyler Schoen & Zoe Girard, who took home 1st Place.

Congratulations to all of our winners and thank you to everyone for participating.  Special thanks to the Glen Elder Marina for donating the rod and reel combo for the biggest fish in the youth category and to Norman’s Northshore for donating an electric filet knife for the biggest fish.

We plan on hosting this event next year around the 4th of July weekend so mark it on your calendars!

