Pottawatomie Co. Authorities Searching For Suspects In Highway Shooting

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 12:06 am, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call in reference to shots being fired into an occupied vehicle on Highway 24 near Bluebird Road, just west of Wamego.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that several individuals were in a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck when it was shot at by another vehicle. The occupants of the silver Dodge truck were not injured and the other vehicle was believed to have continued westbound on Highway 24.

This is an active investigation and detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the person or person(s) responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Darrin Stewart at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our crime-stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.