Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsKansas News

Enjoy Free Fishing Days – June 4-5, 2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

PRATT – June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas, when anyone can fish on any public waters without a fishing license.  The free weekend provides the perfect opportunity to introduce someone to the joys of angling; kind of a “try it before you buy it” opportunity.  In Kansas, anyone age 16-74 must have a fishing license to fish, except on Free Fishing Days, and although license requirements are waived, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits,  and equipment requirements.

If you’re looking for a place to drop a line during Free Fishing Days, visit ksoutdoors.com/fishing and click “Where To Fish” for a list of fishing locations near you.

After you’ve found an ideal spot or two, consult the 2022 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary prior to hitting the water. The summary contains vital information specific to all public waters and even has some handy tips and tricks on tying knots and identifying fish. View an electronic version at ksoutdoors.com/fishing, or pick up a hard-copy at your nearest license vendor.

Kansas fishing regulations, forecasts, and more can also be accessed via the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app for iOS and Android. Visit https://ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/KDWP-Mobile-Apps/ to download.

With the right location, a variety of baits to choose from, and some cooperative weather, Kansas fishing can be a blast. Give it a try; we can bet you’ll be hooked.

Previous articlePublic Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)...

Kansas small businesses set to receive $50 million for COVID-19 relief

Derek Nester -
by Noah Taborda, Kansas Reflector June 2, 2022 TOPEKA —...

2022 Audio Profile: Dayton Lantz of Osborne

Derek Nester -
Listen to our interview with Dayton Lantz of Osborne...

2022 Audio Profile: Jaret Eitzmann of St. John’s/Tipton

Derek Nester -
Listen to our interview with Jaret Eitzmann of St....

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.