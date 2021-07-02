Cloud County Community College Students Eligible For Kansas Promise Scholarship

Cloud County Community College is excited to be one of more than two dozen higher education institutions eligible to offer financial assistance to qualified students through the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act.

The Kansas Promise Scholarship Act is a last-dollar scholarship program for Kansas high school graduates and students 21-years and over enrolled in select career and technical education programs. This statewide initiative will increase access to higher education for Kansas residents and support efforts to build the Kansas workforce.

Students who qualify for the Kansas Promise Scholarship program include:

Any Kansas resident who has graduated from an accredited public or private high school in the preceding 12 months.

Any Kansas home school student who has graduated in the preceding 12 months.

Kansas residents of at least three years who are 21 years or older.

A dependent child of a military service member permanently stationed in another state and who graduated from any out-of-state secondary school within the preceding 12 months.

“The Kansas Promise Scholarship is a great educational opportunity for Kansans and Cloud County students to earn a certificate or degree that will lead to a career,” said Amber Knoettgen, president of Cloud County Community College.

­Among the Cloud County programs that qualify under the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act include Solar Energy Technology, Wind Energy Technology, Early Childhood Education, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Certified Medication Aide (CMA), Home Health Aide or Certified Nursing Aide (CNA), Nursing, and Agriculture Production & Services.

Students who are awarded a scholarship under the program must enroll as a full or part time student and are required to complete the program within 30 months. In addition, students must begin working in the state of Kansas within six months of graduating and remain in the state for at least two consecutive years.

To learn more about the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act at Cloud County, visit www.cloud.edu/admissions/covering-the-cost/kansas-promise-act-scholarship/, or contact the Financial Aid office at 800.729.5101, ext. 280.