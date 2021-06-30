Norton County Community Foundation Awards $20,000 in June Grant Cycle

Norton, Kansas, June 2021 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $20,000 to Norton County nonprofit organizations and charitable projects in the June grant cycle. These funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following project:

Northern Valley Schools for new double-paned energy-efficient windows.

Northern Valley Schools has accepted a bid from Energy Guard in Wichita to replace the windows in all of its buildings, a project that should take 3-5 weeks. According to the application, the current windows are single-pane storm windows that were installed in the 1970s. These windows let in a large amount of cold and hot air (depending on the season), causing the air conditioners and boiler system to work overtime. The new double-paned energy-efficient windows will significantly cut costs of gas and electricity, allowing for savings that will benefit the entire district.

“A number of studies have measured overall building condition and its connection to student performance,” said Ken Tharman, Superintendent of USD 212. “These have consistently shown that students attending schools in better condition outperform students in substandard buildings by several percentage points. School building conditions also influence teacher effectiveness. So in addition to the cost savings, we hope to enhance the teaching and learning environment for our staff and students.”

“The Northern Valley School District is a vital part of the communities of Almena and Long Island,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “Our grant selections committee was eager to award funds for this much-needed project.”

The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org . Applications are due the first day of every month to be considered for that month’s funding. For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106, tara@nortonccf.org , or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

About Norton County Community Foundation