July 4 Travel Outlook: Road Trips, Roadside Rescues, Rising Gas Prices

WICHITA, Kan. – June 29, 2021 – Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, the vast majority of travel – 91% – this Independence Day holiday weekend will be by car.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day holiday weekend, with the Great American Road Trip the preferred mode of travel.”

Traveler Projections

More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways, skies and other modes of travel this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This will be the second highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019.

This year’s nationwide traveler projection represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.

An expected 43.6 million Americans (91%) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.

INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, along with the return trip on Monday mid-day.

AAA’s advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day.

Emergency Roadside Rescues

Over the holiday weekend, AAA expects to rescue more than 1,500 stranded motorists in Kansas and more than 460,000 nationwide.

Before hitting the road, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is road ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way.

“Dead batteries, flat tires, and other engine problems requiring a tow will be among leading reasons AAA members will call us for assistance,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. Although we are always available to help, we hate to see people spending part of their vacation stranded along the roadside. So in an effort to ensure cars are road-ready, travelers are advised to have their vehicles inspected by trusted repair shops, including AAA Approved Auto Repair centers .”

In the case of a breakdown or vehicle problems, AAA makes it easy to request assistance—by phone or text (1-800-AAA-HELP), app or online —and members can track the service technician’s progress en route to their vehicle.

Motorists should always travel with a cell phone with charger and pack an emergency kit that includes plenty of water and snacks for all travelers in the vehicle, including pets.

Pain at the Pump

The 43.6 million Americans expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect gas prices to be the most expensive since 2014.

At $3.09 to start off the holiday week, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping. That average is expected to increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend.

In Kansas, the average gas price as of Monday, June 28 is $2.87, up 4 cents in the past week, but still 11 th cheapest in the nation.

For Kansans driving relatively close to home, the good news is that several nearby states rank even better in cheapest prices in the country: Texas (3rd cheapest), Arkansas (4), Oklahoma (6) and Missouri (7).

There are things motorists can do to increase fuel efficiency and save money when they fill up:

Tune up your vehicle and replace air filters

Properly inflate tires

Remove excess weight from your vehicle

Stick to the speed limit and avoid jackrabbit starts

Only purchase premium gasoline if required by your vehicle specifications. Otherwise stick to more affordable regular unleaded fuel.

Download the AAA mobile app, which helps locate the nearest gas stations, and lists gas prices, along your route

AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Save 30 cents per gallon on your first fill-up at Shell when you join between July 1 and August 31, 2021. Join now at AAA.com/Shell

Planning and Safety Resources

As Americans begin their Great American Road Trips this summer, AAA is here and ready to help. We’ve compiled our favorite trip-planning resources, backed by more than 100 years of road-tested experience and expertise. AAA.com/RoadTrip is a free resource to help travelers find inspiration, explore destinations, plan the perfect route and get their vehicle road trip ready.

When planning a trip, refer to the new AAA Digital TourBook guides, now available for destinations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean at TourBook.AAA.com . Available on smartphone, tablet or desktop, the new interactive guides feature detailed destination information, must-see attractions, sample itineraries and more.

To meet the needs of today’s travelers, AAA is enhancing its Diamond inspections. Hotels that meet AAA’s standards for cleanliness, condition and new surface cleanliness testing will now be recognized as ‘Inspected Clean’ and then assigned a Diamond designation. AAA inspectors will start conducting testing to identify Inspected Clean properties later this month. In the meantime, travelers can look for AAA’s Best of Housekeeping badge for peace of mind. Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests.

Although the CDC advises that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, it’s important to keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still remain in place. Travelers can refer to AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest information to help plan their trip.