New Dermatology Clinic To Begin This Month In Marysville

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) is pleased to announce dermatologist Dr. David Harden from Manhattan Dermatology will begin offering services in June to local area patients through CMH’s outpatient clinic.

Dr. Harden will offer a wide variety of general dermatology services through his clinic, including diagnosis and treatment of many diseases or conditions of the skin, skin cancer screenings, evaluation and treatment of rashes, psoriasis, eczema, acne, and more. He will begin seeing patients in Marysville on June 21, 2021, and will hold a clinic each month.

Dr. Harden will join over 35 visiting specialist providers offering local clinics to rural patients through CMH’s Outpatient Clinic, which is located in the main CMH hospital building in Marysville. Outpatient clinics currently offered through CMH locally include a wide range of specialty disciplines, including cardiology, audiology, ear, nose & throat, electrophysiology, neurology, nephrology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, podiatry, pulmonology, urology, and more.

“We’ve continually had people inquiring about the possibility of having a local dermatology clinic over the years,” said CMH chief executive officer Curtis Hawkinson. “We’re proud to partner with Dr. Harden to bring his services closer to our local patients, easing the burden and cost of travel for specialty services.”

Dr. Harden is board-certified with the American Board of Dermatology, and graduated with his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1993 after earning a bachelor of science degree from Wichita State University in 1989. Following medical school, Dr. Harden completed an internal medicine internship at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Tex., in 1994, and a residency in dermatology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 2000.

A native of Wichita, Dr. Harden settled in Manhattan in 2003 with his wife and three sons following a 10-year career as a physician in the U.S. Army. His service included two tours of duty at Ft. Riley, as well as deployments to Soto Cano Air Base as a flight surgeon, and Iraq as the battalion surgeon for the 1-13th Armor Battalion, 1st Armored Division.

Patients needing to schedule an appointment to see Dr. Harden at the CMH Outpatient Clinic should call Manhattan Dermatology at 785-539-4645.