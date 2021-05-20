74 F
Marysville Water Department Issues Water Shutoff Announcement

By Derek Nester

On Friday, May 21st beginning at about 9:00 A.M. the City Water Department will be shutting water off at 708 North 3rd and 403 May to disconnect the water services preparing for houses for demolition. The area affected will be May St. from North 3rd Street to North 5th Street, North 4th Street from May Street to North Street, North 5th Street from Jenkins Street to North Street. The water WILL be off for about 2 hours. Please make arrangements to save some water for drinking purposes if needed. Any questions please call 785-562-5331.

