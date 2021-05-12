58.2 F
Governor Laura Kelly Announces State Agency Reopening Guidance

State of Kansas agencies to resume normal operations June 13, 2021 with additional COVID guidance

By Derek Nester
Kansas Statehouse in Topeka

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that State of Kansas offices will return to normal operations effective with the pay period beginning on June 13, 2021.

By the end of May, all state employees will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at no cost. Due to vaccinations, the widespread availability of rapid testing, and substantially reduced numbers of new positive cases being reported in the state, the State of Kansas has determined it is safe to return to normal operations with additional guidance* detailed below.

  • Masks or other facial coverings will continue to be required for all State of Kansas employees and visitors to any State of Kansas facilities under the jurisdiction of the Governor. Notice of this requirement will continue to be posted at entrances to all State of Kansas buildings.
  • Agencies should take all necessary steps to ensure that at least six feet of space can be maintained between employee workstations and other seating arrangements. Signs and floor markings will continue to be used throughout State of Kansas buildings to reinforce the importance of physical distancing.
  • Agencies should reinforce the need for proper handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Where this is not available, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% of alcohol may be used.
  • Agencies may continue to allow employees to work remotely in situations where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained in the office or as otherwise approved by the agency head, provided there is no disruption to agency operations.
  • Employees should continue to self-monitor and conduct self-screening activities before appearing for in-person work. Passive temperature check stations and posting of screening questions will continue to be in place in all State of Kansas buildings under the jurisdiction of the Governor.

Full guidance for State of Kansas agencies and employees can be found here.

*Guidance developed in consultation with KDHE.

