58.2 F
Salina
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Nearly $230,000 in Kansas Historic Preservation Fund Grants Awarded

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review announced that projects across the state are slated to receive nearly $230,000 in Historic Preservation Fund grants.

The grant committee reviewed 12 applications totaling $229,572 and presented their recommendations to the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review last week.

“Historic preservation protects our history for the next generation, while also increasing tourism activity and supporting our local economies,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank all who applied for these grants for their commitment to sharing Kansas’ unique history, and creating economic growth opportunities for their regions.”

The following projects are recommended as proposed, pending allocation of funding by the National Park Service for federal fiscal year 2021:

  • City of Lincoln – ADA Improvements Plan for City Hall – $17,500
  • City of Newton – Children’s Historic Places Curriculum – $5,822
  • City of Topeka – Survey of Topeka’s Old Town Neighborhood – $16,500
  • Douglas County – Douglas County Rural Preservation Plan – $20,000
  • Douglas County – National Register Nomination Support for Rural Properties – $30,000
  • Kansas Anthropological Association – Production of the Kansas Anthropologist Volume 43 – $4,500
  • Kansas National Guard – Hiawatha National Guard Armory Preservation Project – $39,000
  • Kansas State University – Survey of Post-War Modernist Architecture in Manhattan KS – $21,750
  • Wyandotte County/Kansas City – Nomination for a Downtown KCK Historic Commercial District – $12,500
  • Wyandotte County/Kansas City – Nomination for an Historic Churches Multiple Listings Designation – $18,000

Each year the National Park Service provides the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) with funds that finance in part its operations and salaries. A portion of these funds are passed through the SHPO to Certified Local Governments (CLG) and other organizations to pay for historic preservation activities at the local level.

These pass-through grants help finance activities that will contribute to planning for the preservation of our cultural resources including the built environment and archeological resources. Up to 60 percent of the cost of eligible activities may be funded through this program.

Activities include the identification and evaluation of properties that may be eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Register of Historic Kansas Places through surveys.

These activities further help communities assess their historic properties and develop preservation plans and/or nominations to the Registers. Listing of properties on the Registers provides formal recognition of their historical significance and qualifies them for financial incentives such as state and federal rehabilitation tax credits and the Kansas Heritage Trust Fund grant.

More information about the Historic Preservation Fund grant program can be found online at kshs.org/14615 or by contacting the Kansas Historical Society at 785-272-8681, ext. 240; kshs.culturalresourcesdivision@ks.gov.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces State Agency Reopening Guidance
Next articleShot Clock Allowed By State Adoption For High School Basketball In 2022-23
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.