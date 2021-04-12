40.9 F
Salina
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Mother’s Day Market Features Antiques, Homegrown & Homemade Items

Vendors wanted for 45th annual outdoor event

By Derek Nester

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Plans for the Marysville Mother’s Day Market are underway, and the event is seeking antique, arts and crafts, and novelty vendors for the 45th Annual event.

The Market runs Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Marysville’s City Park. The Market features more than 100 vendors, including antiques and novelties, homemade and craft items, homegrown items and a wide variety of food vendors.

“If you enjoy making hand-crafted signs and décor, or are great at refurbishing the old into something new, then the Mother’s Day Market is the place for you,” said Michelle Whitesell, Director of Marysville Convention & Tourism, which organizes the two-day event. “We are seeking new vendors with a focus on hand-crafted and homemade items, coupled with the antique and novelty vendors we’ve had for more than 40 years.”

Deadline for vendors is May 1, 2021. The cost for a 20×25 booth is $60 and the cost for a smaller 10×10 booth is $35 for the whole weekend. Electricity is available for vendors on a first-come, first-serve basis. All proceeds from the event benefit the Koester House Museum & Gardens.

Current vendors include antiques, refurbished furniture, boutique clothing, metal yard art, hand-crafted home décor, homemade baked goods, flowers & garden plants, and more. There are also a variety of food vendors at the event.

Nearly a third of the 100 vendors have been coming for more than 20 years. “Make plans for your family to attend our 45th annual Marysville Mother’s Day Market. There will be a lot of great shops and good eats”, said Kate Tommer, Executive Director of Marysville Chamber & Main Street, which helps organize the two-day event.

Vendors interested in a booth should contact the Marysville Chamber & Main Street office at (785) 562-3101 or kate@marysvillecms.com.

For more information on the Market, visit the Mother’s Day Market Facebook page or call the Marysville Chamber & Main Street office at (785) 562-3101.

Previous articleFarm Bureau Insight: Burning And Other Issues
Next articlePostponed Crack Seal Project To Begin On K-28 Today In Cloud & Jewell Counties
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

439FansLike
33FollowersFollow
243FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Contact us: comments@sunflowerstateradio.com

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.