Mother’s Day Market Features Antiques, Homegrown & Homemade Items

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Plans for the Marysville Mother’s Day Market are underway, and the event is seeking antique, arts and crafts, and novelty vendors for the 45th Annual event.

The Market runs Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Marysville’s City Park. The Market features more than 100 vendors, including antiques and novelties, homemade and craft items, homegrown items and a wide variety of food vendors.

“If you enjoy making hand-crafted signs and décor, or are great at refurbishing the old into something new, then the Mother’s Day Market is the place for you,” said Michelle Whitesell, Director of Marysville Convention & Tourism, which organizes the two-day event. “We are seeking new vendors with a focus on hand-crafted and homemade items, coupled with the antique and novelty vendors we’ve had for more than 40 years.”

Deadline for vendors is May 1, 2021. The cost for a 20×25 booth is $60 and the cost for a smaller 10×10 booth is $35 for the whole weekend. Electricity is available for vendors on a first-come, first-serve basis. All proceeds from the event benefit the Koester House Museum & Gardens.

Current vendors include antiques, refurbished furniture, boutique clothing, metal yard art, hand-crafted home décor, homemade baked goods, flowers & garden plants, and more. There are also a variety of food vendors at the event.

Nearly a third of the 100 vendors have been coming for more than 20 years. “Make plans for your family to attend our 45th annual Marysville Mother’s Day Market. There will be a lot of great shops and good eats”, said Kate Tommer, Executive Director of Marysville Chamber & Main Street, which helps organize the two-day event.

Vendors interested in a booth should contact the Marysville Chamber & Main Street office at (785) 562-3101 or kate@marysvillecms.com.

For more information on the Market, visit the Mother’s Day Market Facebook page or call the Marysville Chamber & Main Street office at (785) 562-3101.