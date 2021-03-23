50.4 F
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Pott County Armed Robbery Suspects Apprehended

By Derek Nester

On Monday, March 22, 2021 at 5:50 a.m., Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an Armed Robbery in progress at the Short Stop convenience store, 101 South Highway 99 in Westmoreland.

Detectives were able to identify both subjects involved in the Armed Robbery. On March 22, 2021, Khoavun Raymond George, 21, of Manhattan was arrested in the 15000 block of Rock Creek Road, rural Westmoreland on charges of Aggravated Robbery.

On March 23, 2021, Donovan J. O’Connell, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of East Poyntz, Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, Kansas on charges of Aggravated Robbery. Both individuals are currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail awaiting bond. Detectives continue to investigate the incident and there may be additional charges.

The blue passenger car was also located and seized. The Kansas Highway Patrol and
Riley County Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 for Detective Rob Gordon or you may leave a tip via our Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

Latest Posts