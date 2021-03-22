52.4 F
KNDY Local News

Pott County Authorities Searching For Armed Robbery Suspects

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

On Monday, March 22, 2021 at 5:50 a.m., Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an Armed Robbery in progress at the Short Stop convenience store, 101 South Highway 99 in Westmoreland.

Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual had entered the store and displayed a firearm at the store clerk and demanded money. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of money and merchandise. During the incident, no injuries were reported.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene with another person in a blue passenger car with a black painted hood and black painted roof. The vehicle is missing its front bumper, has custom wheels and has a wing on the rear of the car. If you locate a vehicle you think may match this description, please contact our office or your local law enforcement agency and don’t attempt to make contact with the vehicle or occupants.

Deputies and Detectives are actively working the case and anyone with information on this crime are encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 for Captain Darrin Stewart or you may leave a tip via our Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

