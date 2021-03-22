Pott County Authorities Searching For Armed Robbery Suspects

On Monday, March 22, 2021 at 5:50 a.m., Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an Armed Robbery in progress at the Short Stop convenience store, 101 South Highway 99 in Westmoreland.
Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual had entered the store and displayed a firearm at the store clerk and demanded money. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of money and merchandise. During the incident, no injuries were reported.
The suspect is believed to have fled the scene with another person in a blue passenger car with a black painted hood and black painted roof. The vehicle is missing its front bumper, has custom wheels and has a wing on the rear of the car. If you locate a vehicle you think may match this description, please contact our office or your local law enforcement agency and don’t attempt to make contact with the vehicle or occupants.
Deputies and Detectives are actively working the case and anyone with information on this crime are encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 for Captain Darrin Stewart or you may leave a tip via our Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.