Marshall County Drops Mask Mandate; Marysville City Mandate Still In Effect

During the regular Marshall County Commission meeting Monday, commissioners unanimously rescinded the county’s mask mandate. This mandate had been in effect since November.
However, commissioners are still recommending the wearing of masks in public settings.
Masks will continue to be required at the Marshall County Courthouse due to the citywide mask mandate still in effect in Marysville. That mandate is set to expire on April 1st. The Marysville citywide mask mandate will be discussed at the next scheduled city council meeting.