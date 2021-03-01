50.8 F
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Royals Announce Extension With Hunter Dozier

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with third baseman...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Schedule Set For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Schedule Announced

Derek Nester - 0
Monday tips off sub state basketball, as the 6th seed Marysville Lady Bulldogs travel to Royal Valley, the number 3 seed. Fourth seed Washington...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Fredrickson Wins Wrestling Title; Bulldogs Compete Strong At State Wrestling

Bruce Dierking - 0
Marysville High School freshman Gable Fredrickson won the 113# championship in the class 1-2-3A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Salina. Senior Jack Hedke finished runner...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Take Down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, on Senior Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks took down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, Saturday...
Read more
College Sports

West Virginia Pulls Away for 65-43 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 10/13 West Virginia used a big second half to pull away...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Tom Shine – Kansas News Service

Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers.

Police said the officers were investigating a possible break-in at a vacant house about 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said a modified shotgun discharged when officers opened the door and entered the house.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Saturday evening that it wasn’t immediately clear whether the house had been booby trapped before officers arrived.

Two of the officers remain hospitalized Sunday, one with minor injuries and the other with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. A third officer was treated and released.

Ramsay said on his Twitter account Saturday night that the injured officers’ “spirits are good and appreciate the support they are receiving. We are praying for a speedy recovery.”

The Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the WPD bomb squad surrounded the house in the 1400 block of South St. Francis after the shooting. They were there for several hours, along with police negotiators, before determining no one was inside the house.

Police said the incident began when a homeowner called 911 to report that they had discovered open windows in a vacant home they owned. They told police they thought someone might be inside.

When officers arrived, they got a key from the homeowner and entered the house. That’s when they were shot.

Early reports indicated the officers were injured in an explosion.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Wichita police with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Investigations division at 316- 268-4181 or CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

