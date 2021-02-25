42.6 F
Wichita
Thursday, February 25, 2021
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

By Derek Nester
A gas furnace ignites to heat a Kansas home. BRIAN GRIMMETT / KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Men’s Basketball

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball has added a non-conference game and will host Texas-El Paso (UTEP), on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.,...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Falls in Overtime to No. 14 Texas, 75-72

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AUSTIN, Texas – In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, the No. 17...
Read more
College Sports

McGuirl Sparks Senior Night Win Over 7/8 Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mike McGuirl scored 19 points (16 in the second half) to...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Adds Jake Schoonover to Coaching Staff

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football coach Les Miles announced Monday that Jake Schoonover has...
Read more
Kansas Sports

1A KSHSAA Sub-State Basketball Assignments Announced

Derek Nester - 0
CLASS 1A - DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS SUB-STATES (February 25, 26, March 4-6) #1 Attica – Clay McDaniel, Manager – Argonia, Attica, Cunningham, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Kiowa-South...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Brian Grimmett – Kansas News Service

WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per thousand cubic feet, or unit, of natural gas on the wholesale market.

But last week, during the height of the winter storm, it was paying more than $600 per unit.

“We didn’t have the option to just say, ‘We don’t want gas for our community,’” said Cheney City Administrator Danielle Young.  “We just had to take the price we were given to make sure our residents were staying warm.”

And with city residents using three times as much natural gas as normal, even conservation efforts didn’t do much to blunt the damage.

Young said in 2020, the city spent about $256,000 for the entire year on natural gas to serve its residents. But just this month, the city of about 2,000 people will end up spending around $1 million.

She said, unfortunately, those extra costs will soon make their way into customers’ bills, which will start making their way into mailboxes and inboxes March 1.

“Our customers are looking at possibly a higher bill if we don’t get something figured out in the next week,” Young said, “because we know that our upcoming bill is coming up right after we send our own billing.”

It’s not just Cheney: Most Kansans should expect their utility bills to go up next month in the wake of the record-setting winter storm.

The cold temperatures across most of the central U.S. last week caused the demand for natural gas to skyrocket and with it the price utilities had to pay to get access. Those increased fuel costs for utilities will eventually be passed on to customers.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly sent a letter over the weekend to federal regulators calling for an investigation into the natural gas price spikes and asking for financial assistance.

“We will remain in communication with the Biden Administration to secure aid, and continue to encourage Congress to pass a stimulus package with state and local funding to provide relief to Kansas communities,” Kelly said in a statement.

State regulators at the Kansas Corporation Commission are also attempting to lessen the impact to customers. They’ve asked the larger utilities the KCC regulatues, such as Evergy and Kansas Gas Service, to keep track of extra expenses related to the winter storm to allow them to find a way to spread the increase out over a longer period of time.

“However, our jurisdictional reach is limited,” KCC Chair Andrew French said in a news release. “We need swift and decisive leadership at the federal level, as well.”

Smaller municipal utilities aren’t regulated by the state and will find it harder to shield customers without outside assistance.

Utility officials say regardless of any increase in fuel costs, which might not show up immediately, customers likely used more electricity or natural gas than normal this month and will have a larger bill.

“What customers will experience next month are more normal seasonal fluctuations in their bill; the prices, the rates underlying their bill haven’t changed,” said Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig.

There are some options for people who might not be able to afford the bill when it arrives. Customers should try to contact their utility to see whether they can sign up for an average bill plan. This takes the total amount customers pay for utilities over a year and averages it out so that each month they pay the same amount.

Several local charities in Kansas also offer utility bill payment assistance. Information about local programs can be found by calling 211.

The state also administers the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The program supplies money to pay bills based on income. Applications for the 2021 program are open until March 31.

At the moment, no other federal or state aid related to the impacts of the winter storm has been announced.

In the meantime, people like Young and other municipal utility operators are calling every politician or regulator they can think of to try to figure out a solution before it’s time to send out bills.

“We understand if we send out these bills the likelihood of them not being able to pay these bills … ,” she said, trailing off. “It’s really unfortunate, and we understand that, and we’re just doing everything we can to get them lower for them.”

Brian Grimmett reports on the environment, energy and natural resources for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service. You can follow him on Twitter @briangrimmett or email him at grimmett (at) kmuw (dot) org. The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

Previous articleKansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Men’s Basketball
Next articleKansas Law Enforcement Pushes Back On Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Fraudsters Bilk Kansas Unemployment System For Up To $600M, Audit Concludes

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A report issued Wednesday by the Legislature’s auditing division estimates up to $600 million in fraudulent unemployment claims may...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Law Enforcement Pushes Back On Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Gray areas in a bill legalizing marijuana for medical use in Kansas are raising concerns among law...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Sen. Moran On Mission To Make Certain Kansas Vets Get Shot At COVID-19 Vaccine

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran met with military veterans Monday at Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on a mission...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

Derek Nester - 0
The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Fraudsters Bilk Kansas Unemployment System For Up To $600M, Audit Concludes

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A report issued Wednesday by the Legislature’s auditing division estimates up to $600 million in fraudulent unemployment claims may...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Law Enforcement Pushes Back On Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Gray areas in a bill legalizing marijuana for medical use in Kansas are raising concerns among law...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more