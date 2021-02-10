Governor Laura Kelly Announces 15 Historic Preservation Projects in Kansas to Receive Heritage Trust Fund Grants

Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Historic Sites Board of Review awarded $1,168,492 for 15 historic preservation projects across the state as part of the 2021 round of Heritage Trust Fund (HTF) grants.
HTF grants reimburse expenses for projects that preserve or restore qualifying historic properties. The funded projects represent a diverse collection of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places and/or the Register of Historic Kansas Places. All awards are contingent upon available funding.
“I’m pleased that so many preservation projects will receive grant funding this year, which will ensure historic properties across the state can get the upkeep and treatment they need,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas has a unique and rich history, and with these awards, we can continue to celebrate and learn about that history for generations to come.”
The board approved these projects listed by county:
- Butler: First Presbyterian Church of DeGraff, $62,990
- Chase: Strong City Opera House, $90,000
- Clark: Hodson Hotel/Hardesty House, $57,600
- Douglas: First Methodist Episcopal Church, $90,000
- Greenwood: Eureka Memorial Hall, $87,168
- Hamilton: Northrup Theater, $90,000
- Harvey: Newton Carnegie Library, $29,734
- Jefferson: Newell-Johnson-Searle House Outbuilding, $82,900
- Johnson: Olathe Memorial Cemetery, $90,000
- Lincoln: Lincoln State Bank, $90,000
- Marion: Donaldson & Hosmer Building, $89,700
- Neosho: Oak Grove School District #20, $38,400
- Osage: Star Block, $90,000
- Shawnee: Jayhawk Hotel, Theater & Walk, $90,000
- Shawnee: Thacher Building, $90,000
For more information on the Heritage Trust Fund program contact the State Historic Preservation Office, at 785-272-8681, ext. 240; kshs.shpo@ks.gov, or visit kshs.org/14617.