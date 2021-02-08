Glen Elder State Park Premiers Videos

Glen Elder State Park and Waconda Cultural Association are continuing their Kansas Beats the Virus project in February by encouraging residents to “Enjoy the Great Outdoors!” Video clips of hunting, fishing and hiking in the State Park will be released on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 10th highlighting the open spaces of the State Park, and how residents can “Take Care of Yourself” by taking advantage of the nearby open spaces at the Park.

To further help people enjoy the Park, 2021 park passes can be won by liking the videos on the Waconda Cultural Association’s Facebook page. Look for the videos on the WCA Facebook page each Wed. in February. There will be drawings each week for a park pass and Bluetooth headband.

Regular park passes are available to purchase throughout the year at $25/each or $13.75/seniors. Day passes can be purchased for $5. The Kansas State Parks Passport is available for $15.50, but only at the time of vehicle registration at your county treasurer’s office. With the pandemic keeping people inside and few activities being held, one can still “Enjoy the Great Outdoors” at Glen Elder State Park.

This project made possible by KS Beats the Virus, LMC, WCA, & Glen Elder State Park.