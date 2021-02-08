9.4 F
Wichita
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
KDNS Local News

Glen Elder State Park Premiers Videos

By Derek Nester

Kansas Cruises to 78-66 Win Over No. 23 Cowboys

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks caught fire in the second half and knocked off...
Chiefs Fall to Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs/Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon, bringing...
K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-62

Derek Nester
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mac McClung scored a game-high 23 points to lift Texas Tech...
Kansas Drops Big 12 Battle to No. 17 West Virginia, 91-79

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a ranked matchup between Big 12 foes, No. 23 Kansas...
Royals Invite 29 Players To Major League Spring Training

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 29 non-roster players to...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Glen Elder State Park and Waconda Cultural Association are continuing their Kansas Beats the Virus project in February by encouraging residents to “Enjoy the Great Outdoors!” Video clips of hunting, fishing and hiking in the State Park will be released on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 10th highlighting the open spaces of the State Park, and how residents can “Take Care of Yourself” by taking advantage of the nearby open spaces at the Park.

To further help people enjoy the Park, 2021 park passes can be won by liking the videos on the Waconda Cultural Association’s Facebook page. Look for the videos on the WCA Facebook page each Wed. in February. There will be drawings each week for a park pass and Bluetooth headband.

Regular park passes are available to purchase throughout the year at $25/each or $13.75/seniors. Day passes can be purchased for $5. The Kansas State Parks Passport is available for $15.50, but only at the time of vehicle registration at your county treasurer’s office. With the pandemic keeping people inside and few activities being held, one can still “Enjoy the Great Outdoors” at Glen Elder State Park.

This project made possible by KS Beats the Virus, LMC, WCA, & Glen Elder State Park.

New Open Enrollment Comes With Warnings

Derek Nester
SMITH CENTER, Kan. – In response to the COVID-19 emergency, President Biden signed an executive order to allow an additional open enrollment period for...
Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Derek Nester
A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university's weekly student athlete testing...
Bill Introduced Requiring All Sexual Assault Kits Be Submitted And Tested

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – This week the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) introduced legislation requiring that all Kansas law enforcement agencies adopt a written policy stating...
UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
