Hallie McCall To Join Medical Team At Smith County Family Practice

SMITH CENTER, Kan. – Hallie McCall will join the medical team at Smith County Family Practice as a physician assistant. She will begin practicing in the clinic in February while awaiting final paperwork from the state.

“We’re always thrilled to help bring people to the area to work and live,” said Allen Van Driel, CEO of Smith County Memorial Hospital. “We’ve been focusing on ‘growing our own’ lately, and I can’t think of a better example than Hallie.”

Living and working in rural Kansas is also something McCall, a Smith Center native, is passionate about.

“Smith Center is my home, and I am proud of our town,” she said. “I have family close by and a lot of friends who have chosen to stay or return to make it their home as well.”

McCall has been working toward her goal of practicing medicine since a teacher helped her connect her interest in science with a healthcare career.

“I have always had a strong interest in science and medicine,” McCall said. “I had a very inspirational chemistry teacher in high school. Mr. Evangelidis’ encouragement planted the seed of pursuing a science degree and a career in medicine.”

McCall attended Fort Hays State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry. She then went on to the University of Oklahoma, where she earned a Master of Health Science from the College of Medicine.

In between completing her undergraduate degree and starting her master’s program, McCall returned to Smith County to work in the hospital’s laboratory. She explains she has always enjoyed watching the providers work, but joining the clinic will give her a new perspective.

During her clinical rotations, McCall found family medicine to be the area that captured her interest.

“I enjoy having the chance to help people of all ages,” McCall said. “I chose family medicine because no two days are the same, and I will continually be learning.”

An interest in continual learning and working together is something the team at SCMH values.

“Our medical staff is special,” Van Driel said. “I have worked with many providers in my career, and I have never seen a group that approaches their work with the same attitude of teamwork. When we think about expanding our group, we carefully consider anyone who applies for a role. We’re looking for a unique fit.”

Dr. Ferrill Conant will be supervising McCall and thinks she has the right fit for the team.

“Hallie will make an excellent addition to our clinic,” Conant said. “Not only is she well-educated and trained, but she is also familiar with our practice, knows our patient population and is ready to be challenged by the day-to-day work in a clinic. We look forward to having her on board.”

McCall is excited by the next step in her career journey.

“I have always felt our providers were the best,” McCall said. “Having the chance to learn and expand my experience under their guidance is a wonderful opportunity.”