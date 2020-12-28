33.1 F
Wichita
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
KDNS Local News

Glen Elder State Park To Host National First Day Hike Friday

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

National First Day Hike (January 1st) at Glen Elder State Park will have an extra goal for the event this year. With the social distancing of Covid challenges, more people are being encouraged to participate by offering additional incentives.

Up to 50 free one-year park passes for 2021, and other great prizes will be offered to participants who walk the group trail hike for the day.

Glen Elder State Park and Waconda Cultural Association are working with the Kansas Beats the Virus Program to give people the option to walk the State Park on January 1st, but also to inspire them to “Take Care of Yourself, Enjoy the Great Outdoors” through the rest of winter and all of 2021.

First Day Hike is a national event, hosted by State Parks. The First Day Hike at Waconda Lake is a group hike, with social distancing, involving all ages. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Glen Elder State Park Office and participants will need to register when they arrive. Everyone is encouraged to complete the full roundtrip walk of 3 miles, and return to the State Park office. Special arrangements for an adapted version of the trail can be made that day, if necessary.

Registrants who complete the walk will be eligible for a 2021 year-long park pass and other prizes. Park passes are limited to one per family that walks, and non-transferable. Please have your I.D.

Other prizes are available to everyone who completes the group walk. Drawings will be at the completion of the group walk. There are children and adult drawings, and entries must be present to win. Some of the prizes include Apple Airpods, wireless earbuds, and a gift certificate for walking shoes donated by S & S Drugstore. Other prizes include Flipbelts, touchscreen gloves, Kids Fitbit watches, gaiters and headbands. RV & Sporting Goods Store at Becker Autos and Trailers is also donating a $50 gift certificate.

Complimentary T-shirts from the State Park are on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis, as well as granola bars. Dress warm and bring your own beverage. Items for the local food pantry are also being collected on behalf of KDWPT.

Arrive on time, for a relaxing walk in the Park. Join us for the First Day Hike, “Take Care of Yourself, Enjoy the Great Outdoors.” Updates will be available on the Glen Elder State Park Office Facebook page and Waconda Cultural Association Facebook. Please comment or ask questions through Facebook.

Winter Weather To Impact Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

