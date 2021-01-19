38.6 F
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccine Update

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – 1/18/2021

Bruce Dierking - 0
TVL Quarter Finals Monday UPDATED BOYS BRACKET | UPDATED GIRLS BRACKET Girls 1) Valley Heights 47 9) Centralia 43 2) Doniphan West 48 7) Clifton Clyde 34 3) Hanover 46...
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 69-77

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics WACO, Texas – No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and...
KDNS Local News

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 1/17/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Tuesday, January 19th 6 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com 6:30 p.m. Osborne at Beloit Boys Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel Thursday, January...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Browns, 22-17, to Advance to AFC Championship Game

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, 22-17, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to advance...
College Sports

K-State Falls at No. 4 Texas, 82-67

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Austin, Texas – Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead four players in double...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Lincoln, Neb. – More than 29,500 vaccine doses were administered in the last seven days in Nebraska. As of Sunday, 106,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in Phase 1 priority groups, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

First doses have been given to more than 75 percent of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers so far, with more than 15,000 receiving a second dose.

Vaccination continues for residents and staff of Nebraska’s long-term care facilities. Residents and staff at more than 428 facilities have received their first vaccine dose. Second dose clinics are beginning this week.

Nebraska is scheduled to receive 11,700 Pfizer and 11,800 Moderna first doses this week, and 11,200 Moderna second doses.

Local health departments are coordinating vaccination for priority groups. Health departments are progressing at different speeds for vaccination and Phase 1B is projected to begin at the start of February for most areas of the state.

Phase 1B now includes those 65 and older, those who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19, as well as workers in critical industries who are unable to work remotely. The high-risk group will include those with medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as increasing the risk for severe COVID-19.

Other populations included in Phase 1B are those working in critical industries unable to work remotely, including: first responders, educators, those in the utilities and transportation sectors, and food processing workers.

Many local health departments are offering electronic signup to be notified when vaccination begins in their area. Those newly eligible for Phase 1B should visit their local health department website to register. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist if needed.

The DHHS COVID-19 hotline can also help navigate the sign-up process in your area, and is available at (833) 998-2275. The hotline is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Call volumes may be high and patience is appreciated.

In the coming weeks DHHS will launch a website to help Nebraskans register for COVID-19 vaccination and receive updates, scheduling information and follow-up reminders. Those interested in registering will need to provide basic information to determine Phase 1 eligibility and will be notified when clinics begin in their area.

Community clinics with scheduled appointments will be the primary way vaccine doses are given while the vaccine supply remains limited to help ensure all doses can be used in the required timeframe. Community clinics will stagger appointments in order to observe social distancing and provide space for monitoring after vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines are not yet available to the public and it’s expected to be late spring before mass vaccination begins. Nebraskans are reminded that while vaccine supply is limited, basic precautions are the best defense against COVID-19. Wearing a mask, watching your distance, washing hands often, staying home when you’re sick, and avoiding the 3C’s – crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces – are still critical to limiting infection.

The Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine 94% effective in phase three clinical trials. Comparatively, the flu vaccine is generally 40 to 60% effective. Neither vaccine contains a live virus and cannot give individuals COVID-19. Two vaccine doses are needed to reach full effectiveness against COVID-19, and the same brand of vaccine must be administered for both doses.

The state is following the recommendations of CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Priority groups and timing projections remain tentative and will be adjusted as federal recommendations are issued and as vaccine shipments are scheduled.

A link to the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard can be found at the top of the DHHS COVID-19 Cases dashboard, and can be accessed at this link for users of most browsers, or via this link for those using Internet Explorer.

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
Kansas Headlines

KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Agriculture News

Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
