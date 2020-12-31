River Valley Extension To Hold Lease Meeting Monday

River Valley Extension District will present survey data at the annual lease meeting Monday, January 4th from 7-9 p.m. at the FNB Bank meeting room in Washington. Summary reports will be available throughout the year at all of the River Valley Extension offices and are on the website that can be downloaded. For additional information, contact Rebecca Zach at (785) 541-0283, or zrebecca@ksu.edu.

Other upcoming winter crop meetings include the annual soybean school January 28th, to be held in Clay Center, Winning the Marketing Game class scheduled February 9th at Belleville, and a soil fertility meeting February 23rd at Concordia. The Women in Agriculture farm management educational series will be featured Thursdays February 11th through March 25th in Washington.