Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office to reunite Hertel with his family.

FINNEY COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Garden City man.

The whereabouts of 93-year-old Donald Hertel are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Hertel is a white male, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 170 lbs. He has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Hertel was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at his residence in Garden City. He is likely driving a dark blue 4-door 1994 Chevy Caprice with Kansas disabled tag 71528. He was last wearing a red sweater and black slacks.

Hertel has significant hearing loss and is showing signs of dementia. He walks with a bend at the waist, slouching forward. He may be traveling toward Hays, Kan.

If you see Hertel, his vehicle, or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.