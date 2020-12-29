34.4 F
Wichita
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Falcons, 17-14, to Secure Top Seed in AFC Playoffs

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 17-14, at Arrowhead Stadium...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Use 3-pointers to Race Past Mountaineers 79-65

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics Lawrence, Kan.– All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won...
Read more
College Sports

No. 3 Kansas Faces No. 7 West Virginia Tonight on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (7-1, 1-0) will host No. 7/6 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) in a top-10 Big 12...
Read more
College Sports

Cats Lead from Start to Finish in 70-46 Win Over Jacksonville

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put three players in double figures and dished out a season-best 23 assists in a 70-46 win...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office to reunite Hertel with his family.

FINNEY COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Garden City man.

The whereabouts of 93-year-old Donald Hertel are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Hertel is a white male, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 170 lbs. He has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Hertel was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at his residence in Garden City. He is likely driving a dark blue 4-door 1994 Chevy Caprice with Kansas disabled tag 71528. He was last wearing a red sweater and black slacks.

Hertel has significant hearing loss and is showing signs of dementia. He walks with a bend at the waist, slouching forward. He may be traveling toward Hays, Kan.

If you see Hertel, his vehicle, or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

Previous articleGlen Elder State Park To Host National First Day Hike Friday
Next articleMiguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

Derek Nester - 0
CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver's licenses to June 30, 2021. With this order, Governor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season. Through the agency’s Hope for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

Derek Nester - 0
CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Glen Elder State Park To Host National First Day Hike Friday

Derek Nester - 0
National First Day Hike (January 1st) at Glen Elder State Park will have an extra goal for the event this year. With the social...
Read more