Winter Weather To Impact Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of north central, northeast, and east central KS as a strong storm system will impact the region with a wintry mix of precipitation early Tuesday morning through Tuesday night and possibly into Wednesday morning.

Highest snowfall accumulations look to be focused along and north of I-70 toward the Kansas/Nebraska border, with 1-3″ possible. Periods of freezing rain will likely result in ice accumulations of up to 0.1″ for many locations, with locally higher amounts up to 0.2″ possible.

Hazardous travel conditions are likely due to slick roads. Note that this forecast can still change as just a minor shift in the storm track or a change of temperature by 1-3 degrees can have a significant impact on precipitation type and accumulation amounts, so be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast updates!

Light snow will develop across the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Areas of snow are expected to transition to a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain through the morning and into the afternoon hours. Eventually temperatures will warm above freezing across much of the outlook area, changing the wintry mix over to rain.

Snowfall accumulations of 1-3″ along and north of I-70 are expected, with the highest amounts focused along the Kansas/Nebraska border. Ice accumulations up to 0.1″ will be likely across much of the area, with locally higher amounts up to 0.2″ possible across far northeast KS. As a result, anticipate slick road conditions across the region on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of around 0.5″ to 1″ will be possible through Tue. afternoon.

The winter storm system will start progressing east of the area overnight Tuesday night, with dry conditions expected by Wednesday morning. However, another transition from rain to a wintry mix of light snow and freezing rain is anticipated Tuesday night before this system exits the area.

Additional snowfall accumulations during this time look to be fairly light at around 1″ or less. Some additional light ice accumulations of up to 0.1″ will be possible.