High Winds Knock Out Power To Portions Of Marshall & Washington County; KNDY AM & FM Off-The-Air

High winds have moved in across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska, and several power outages have been reported in Marshall & Washington Counties.

KNDY AM & FM radio is off-the-air due to power outages.

According to Evergy, outages have been reported in Hanover, Bremen, and areas around Marysville.

The following message was sent by the Northeast Kansas Regional Notification System at 1:19 p.m.

“Just to inform you there has been a couple power poles broke due to the winds that has caused a power outage in the Marysville and surrounding areas. We do have crews on the way to fix the problem. We are unsure of the time frame. Thank you all.”