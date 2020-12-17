Norton County Community Foundation Raises Nearly $167,000 in MyFoundation Campaign

Norton, Kansas, December 2020 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) raised nearly $167,000 during the 5th Annual MyFoundation Campaign. This month-long matching gift campaign is primarily designed to encourage giving to NCCF’s Grant Endowment fund.

To incentivize giving, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation committed matching dollars for the following:

Grant Endowment Match: $50,000

Operating Fund “Bonus” Match: $25,000

After raising nearly $92,000 from donors, NCCF received the full $75,000 matching gift from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, raising a total of $167,000. Dollars raised will be invested into the foundation’s endowment funds, making funds available to award grants to support Norton County nonprofits, projects, and programs, and to provide capacity for the organization.

This year’s campaign brings the 5-year total to over $725,000. “This community continually rises to the challenge and exceeds our expectations,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “The MyFoundation Campaign is primarily about securing the future of our grant endowment fund. We’re so grateful to our community of supporters for sharing our vision and believing in the power of grant-making.”

For more information, please contact Tara Vance at (785) 874-5106, tara@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.