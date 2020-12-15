Waconda USD 272 Not Allowing Fans To Attend Basketball Games Through January 7th

Tonight, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Waconda USD #272 Board of Education, a motion to hold basketball competitions without spectators in attendance through January 7th, 2021 was passed. This action was taken by the board of education based on recommendations of the Osborne County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Kansas Department of Education (KSDE), the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) and USD #272 administration. USD #272 will re-evaluate the impact of COVID-19 in our school and communities prior to the first KSHSAA allowed competition date of the spring semester (January 8th, 2021), and provide information to parents/guardians in regards to spectator attendance.

Lakeside home events will be live-streamed in their entirety via the USD 272 Lakeside YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/c/USD272Lakeside