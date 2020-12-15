KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Phillips was serving an 82-month sentence for multiple convictions for burglary, distribution and possession with intent to distribute.

El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1,561 residents.