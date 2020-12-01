Lakeside Jr./Sr. High To Continue Remote Learning Through December 4th

Lakeside Jr./Sr. High will continue remote-learning through December 4th. During this time, no basketball practices or athletic activities will take place. To best mitigate the continued spread of COVID-19 in our school and communities, as well as limit the risk of injury due to the signiﬁcant lack of practice time, the following basketball competitions have been canceled or otherwise postponed indeﬁnitely:

LAKESIDE HIGH SCHOOL

● December 4th @ Tescott

● December 8th @ Stockton (Pre-Season Tourney)

● December 11th @ Osborne (Pre-Season Tourney)

● December 12th vs. Thunder Ridge (Pre-Season Tourney)

First competition date: December 15th vs. Bennington

LAKESIDE JR. HIGH

● December 3rd vs. Rock Hills

● December 10th @ Osborne

First competition date: December 17th vs. Thunder Ridge

