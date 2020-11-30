Beloit Chamber Hosting Light The Night Candlelight Celebration

Join the Light the Night candlelight celebration on December 20th at 6:00 pm. The Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce is launching this new event as part of their Jingle All the Way holiday festivities.

“For anyone who has ever attended a Christmas Eve service, you remember the warmth and beauty of a room lit with individuals holding a candle and singing together. The Light the Night event will be recreating this atmosphere on a community-wide basis,” according to Julia Rabe, Executive Director of the Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will be giving away candles for individuals to pick up for the Night the Light ceremony. At 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 20th, KD Country 94 will be broadcasting the Christmas carols and streaming live on our website. Just click on KD Country 94 Listen Live. The carols will also be broadcast on KVSV 105.5 FM, 1190 AM & 102.9 FM.

“We are inviting everyone to step outdoors, light their candle and play the Christmas carols,” said Rabe. “We hope the streets are lined with neighbors standing outside their houses with their candle. We will have a drone fly over the community to record the beauty of all the individual candles lighting up the night over our town.”

According to Venette Davis at H&R Block, the underwriter of the Jingle All Way event, “We wanted to partner with the Chamber to find a way that we could bring the community together and create an event that highlights the spirit of our community.

People need something to feel good about right now. Gathering at our homes, singing Christmas carols in unison throughout the community, and lighting up the night is something we can all feel good about. We are looking forward to creating a Hallmark moment for our town.”