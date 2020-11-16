54.8 F
Wichita
Monday, November 16, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Letter From Marysville USD 364 Superintendent Mike Couch – 10/16/2020

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local News

Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines - 0
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans...
Read more
Kansas Sports

2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

Derek Nester - 0
November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

2020 Twin Valley League 11-Man All-League Football Selections Announced

Derek Nester - 0
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE OFFENSIVE LINE Cesar Aguirre - Valley Heights - Senior Colton Hasenkamp – Centralia - Senior Austin Holthaus – Centralia - Senior Treydon Talley – Centralia -...
Read more
Derek Nesterhttp://sunflowerstateradiocom.wordpress.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Well, I am not sure if many parents were able to get any “back to school” pictures this morning as we had our First Day of School following a week of remote instruction at MJSHS. Some parents have asked why we were able to return to school so quickly. The fact is, there were simply not many students or teachers who have been positive with Covid-19. What a blessing! Today was a very successful day of ‘in-person” learning at MJSHS for students and teachers. Thanks goes out to all the kids and teachers at MES for their steady and consistent efforts at being their best every day too.

Although we have had three great months of in-person learning with only a few positive cases at school, there are three factors that lead me to believe that cases could rise over the next month: 1. rising cases in the county; 2. holiday travel and gatherings; and 3. flu season/winter’s setting-in on homes and families. We will make adjustments as necessary.

The county health department has done a very good job tracing Covid-19 cases in the county. (What a tough and unpopular job. Hats off to them). Essential quarantines from such contact tracing, however, are our biggest challenge as a district right now. Many students and some teachers have been placed on quarantines since Covid-19 has found its way into workplaces within the county. Thus, when parents and spouses test positive, whole households are quarantined.

Some of the factors that will be considered when going to or returning from “remote” instruction:

  • Can classrooms be covered appropriately?
  • Student positives
  • Student spread
  • Teacher positives
  • County spread
  • County health department and health doctor input.

Student Activities and Sports:
League superintendents and athletic directors will meet tomorrow at 10:00 AM to establish some consistent guidelines on how to address winter sports. I have heard from a few parents wishing that sports would not continue and other parents hoping their kids get the opportunities their kids have been looking forward to. Our school district has been spared of any real spread from activities or sports, however, there were cases of spread from school to school in other districts across the state. As said before, not many from the governor down want to make hard calls on sports. I do believe that a league stance would serve our communities best. However, I do know that there will be no “one” decision that will make everyone pleased.

USD 364 parents, I want to close by thanking each of you for keeping the emotion out of responses or using emotions to stir others to a cause. We will continue to work hard to make decisions that keep your confidence, even though we know not all of our parents will be in full agreement with each of them. I am always open to conversations if time allows too. Our teachers have many varying thoughts on the best move forward too. Seeing both of these groups work hard to be understanding is appreciated. Thanks to all.

Mike Couch
USD 364 Marysville Schools, Superintendent

Previous articleWashington County Government Offices To Be Locked Starting Tuesday

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

Derek Nester - 0
LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Letter From Marysville USD 364 Superintendent Mike Couch – 10/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Well, I am not sure if many parents were able to get any “back to school” pictures this morning as we had our First...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Washington County Government Offices To Be Locked Starting Tuesday

Derek Nester - 0
WASHINGTON, KAN. - Effective 12:01 a.m. on November 17, 2020, all doors to the Washington County Courthouse and all other County Offices and buildings...
Read more
KNDY Local News

First COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Pottawatomie County

Derek Nester - 0
Pottawatomie County, Kansas – On Monday, November 16, 2020, Pottawatomie County Health Department announced the first and possibly second COVID-19 related deaths for Pottawatomie...
Read more