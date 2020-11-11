Beloit USD 273 Kindergarten Classes Move To Remote Learning

Dear Kindergarten Parents, this is Superintendent Jeff Travis. As my original message stated, things can rapidly change with Covid. One of our Kindergarten classes has had a Covidexposure. For safety we are going to put all Kindergarten classes into Remote Learning starting tomorrow. They will return to face to face learning on Monday Nov. 30. Not all Kindergarten students have been quarantined, only those who have been contacted by the Mitchell County Health Department. I know that there will be questions on how this will run; the Beloit Elementary will be in contact with you tomorrow with details. Thank you for your understanding in these complicated times.