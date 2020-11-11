48.3 F
KDNS Local News

Letter From Beloit USD 273 Superintendent Jeff Travis

By Derek Nester

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Faculty, Staff, and Parents of USD 273 – Beloit, this is Superintendent Jeff Travis. We are currently seeing heightened numbers with COVID 19. The Mitchell County Health Department is working in conjunction with us helping make our decision on whether we will stay in a face to face learning environment or go into a Remote Learning environment. The plan at this time is to stay in the face to face, in person learning environment, with that said, this plan can change rapidly. Please have plans made to go into the Remote Learning environment in case numbers continue to rise. We will continue to communicate with you through the Skyward notification system, our social media pages, and our local radio stations.

I want to reiterate that I am sending this message so you will be prepared if we need to make the necessary changes.

Jeff Travis, Superintendent
USD 273 – Beloit
(785) 738-3261

UPDATE: Located Safe – Silver Alert Issued For Missing Salina Man

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Salina Police Department reported that 68-year-old Knute Willison was located safe this morning in Topeka. The statewide silver alert has...
Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-staff in Honor of Deputy Corporal Daniel Abramovitz

TOPEKA –In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, November 12, 2020...
Two Kansas Trails Receive National Designations

PRATT – Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Flint Hills Trail and Prairie Spirit Trail state parks recently received America’s highest trails...
Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
