Letter From Beloit USD 273 Superintendent Jeff Travis

Faculty, Staff, and Parents of USD 273 – Beloit, this is Superintendent Jeff Travis. We are currently seeing heightened numbers with COVID 19. The Mitchell County Health Department is working in conjunction with us helping make our decision on whether we will stay in a face to face learning environment or go into a Remote Learning environment. The plan at this time is to stay in the face to face, in person learning environment, with that said, this plan can change rapidly. Please have plans made to go into the Remote Learning environment in case numbers continue to rise. We will continue to communicate with you through the Skyward notification system, our social media pages, and our local radio stations.

I want to reiterate that I am sending this message so you will be prepared if we need to make the necessary changes.

Jeff Travis, Superintendent

USD 273 – Beloit

(785) 738-3261